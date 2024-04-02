Teams running on AWS or GCP who need to catch publicly exposed cloud storage buckets before attackers weaponize them should run Burp Anonymous Cloud; it's free, requires zero infrastructure, and integrates directly into existing Burp workflows. The passive scanning approach means you'll catch low-hanging fruit like misconfigured bucket permissions without the false positives that active cloud scanners generate. Skip this if you're looking for continuous posture monitoring across hundreds of buckets or need compliance reporting; this is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a CSPM replacement.

Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool

Teams running AWS at startup scale or early-stage growth will find Zeus useful because it enforces CIS benchmarks without requiring a dedicated cloud security hire; the free pricing and 710 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust. The automatic remediation feature means you can harden misconfigurations in batches rather than ticket them one by one. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or continuous drift detection across dozens of accounts; Zeus is purpose-built for AWS config audits, not runtime monitoring or infrastructure drift.