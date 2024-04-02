Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp Anonymous Cloud is a free cloud security posture management tool. Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams running on AWS or GCP who need to catch publicly exposed cloud storage buckets before attackers weaponize them should run Burp Anonymous Cloud; it's free, requires zero infrastructure, and integrates directly into existing Burp workflows. The passive scanning approach means you'll catch low-hanging fruit like misconfigured bucket permissions without the false positives that active cloud scanners generate. Skip this if you're looking for continuous posture monitoring across hundreds of buckets or need compliance reporting; this is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a CSPM replacement.
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool
Teams running AWS at startup scale or early-stage growth will find Zeus useful because it enforces CIS benchmarks without requiring a dedicated cloud security hire; the free pricing and 710 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust. The automatic remediation feature means you can harden misconfigurations in batches rather than ticket them one by one. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or continuous drift detection across dozens of accounts; Zeus is purpose-built for AWS config audits, not runtime monitoring or infrastructure drift.
A Burp Suite extension that uses Shodan to discover cloud buckets and tests them for publicly accessible vulnerabilities through passive scanning.
Zeus is an AWS security auditing and hardening tool that evaluates cloud configurations against CIS benchmarks and can automatically apply recommended security settings.
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Common questions about comparing Burp Anonymous Cloud vs Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool for your cloud security posture management needs.
Burp Anonymous Cloud: A Burp Suite extension that uses Shodan to discover cloud buckets and tests them for publicly accessible vulnerabilities through passive scanning..
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool: Zeus is an AWS security auditing and hardening tool that evaluates cloud configurations against CIS benchmarks and can automatically apply recommended security settings..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp Anonymous Cloud and Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover S3. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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