Teams running on AWS or GCP who need to catch publicly exposed cloud storage buckets before attackers weaponize them should run Burp Anonymous Cloud; it's free, requires zero infrastructure, and integrates directly into existing Burp workflows. The passive scanning approach means you'll catch low-hanging fruit like misconfigured bucket permissions without the false positives that active cloud scanners generate. Skip this if you're looking for continuous posture monitoring across hundreds of buckets or need compliance reporting; this is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a CSPM replacement.

s3tk

DevOps and security teams running S3-heavy AWS environments will get immediate value from s3tk because it's free, open-source, and requires no agent deployment or cloud integration,just point it at your buckets. The 461 GitHub stars and zero setup friction mean you can scan your entire S3 estate for misconfigurations, overpermissioned ACLs, and unencrypted data in minutes, not weeks. Skip this if you need continuous runtime monitoring or policy enforcement across your broader cloud infrastructure; s3tk is a scanner, not a guard rail, and works best as part of a larger CSPM rather than a replacement for one.