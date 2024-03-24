Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
bundler-audit is a free software composition analysis tool. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by StepSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Ruby teams managing dependencies at any scale should reach for bundler-audit first; it's the only tool that ties directly to bundler's native dependency tree, catching vulnerable gems that SCA tools miss because they don't understand Ruby's resolution logic. Free and 2,740 GitHub stars means it's already in production at companies like GitHub itself, eliminating the vendor risk tax. Skip this if you need source code vulnerability scanning or license compliance in the same tool; bundler-audit does patch verification only, and does it better than bolting a generic SCA scanner onto Ruby projects.
Teams deploying GitHub Actions at scale need StepSecurity CI/CD Security because it's the only tool that catches runtime anomalies inside your CI/CD jobs before they exfiltrate data or compromise artifacts. The platform correlates network, file, and process activity directly to job steps and blocks egress traffic based on learned baselines, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions of NIST CSF 2.0 where most CI/CD tools go silent. Skip this if your pipelines don't touch GitHub Actions or if you're still shopping for a single unified SAST/SCA/scanning platform; StepSecurity owns the runtime layer, not the code analysis layer.
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
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Common questions about comparing bundler-audit vs StepSecurity CI/CD Security for your software composition analysis needs.
bundler-audit: Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources..
StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
bundler-audit is open-source with 2,740 GitHub stars. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is developed by StepSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
bundler-audit and StepSecurity CI/CD Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: bundler-audit is Free while StepSecurity CI/CD Security is Commercial, bundler-audit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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