bundler-audit

Ruby teams managing dependencies at any scale should reach for bundler-audit first; it's the only tool that ties directly to bundler's native dependency tree, catching vulnerable gems that SCA tools miss because they don't understand Ruby's resolution logic. Free and 2,740 GitHub stars means it's already in production at companies like GitHub itself, eliminating the vendor risk tax. Skip this if you need source code vulnerability scanning or license compliance in the same tool; bundler-audit does patch verification only, and does it better than bolting a generic SCA scanner onto Ruby projects.