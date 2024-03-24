Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
bundler-audit is a free software composition analysis tool. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Ruby teams managing dependencies at any scale should reach for bundler-audit first; it's the only tool that ties directly to bundler's native dependency tree, catching vulnerable gems that SCA tools miss because they don't understand Ruby's resolution logic. Free and 2,740 GitHub stars means it's already in production at companies like GitHub itself, eliminating the vendor risk tax. Skip this if you need source code vulnerability scanning or license compliance in the same tool; bundler-audit does patch verification only, and does it better than bolting a generic SCA scanner onto Ruby projects.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
SMB and mid-market engineering teams drowning in dependency upgrade tickets will find real relief in Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation because it actually closes the loop between finding vulnerabilities and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The tool generates validated pull requests with breaking change detection and safe upgrade paths, cutting the manual triage work that typically stalls remediation for weeks. Larger enterprises with mature AppSec programs and strict change control gates may find the agentic approach moves faster than their existing workflows allow, requiring process adjustments rather than delivering immediate value out of the box.
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
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Common questions about comparing bundler-audit vs Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation for your software composition analysis needs.
bundler-audit: Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources..
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation: Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Automated open-source dependency upgrades with validation, Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Agentic workflows generating validated pull requests..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
bundler-audit is open-source with 2,740 GitHub stars. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
bundler-audit and Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: bundler-audit is Free while Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is Commercial, bundler-audit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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