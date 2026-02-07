Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response is a commercial mobile app security tool by Build38. Digital.ai Application Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by Digital.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response
Security teams protecting financial services or healthcare mobile apps will get the most from Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response because it detects and stops threats on the device itself rather than waiting for network signals, which matters when users are offline or on untrusted networks. The platform's support for PCI-MPoC and eIDAS 2 compliance, combined with cryptographic key management-as-a-service, means you're not bolting on separate HSM infrastructure to meet regulatory requirements. Skip this if you need threat response across web and desktop equally; Build38 is mobile-first and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Digital.ai Application Security
Mobile app teams shipping to production faster than they can patch will find real value in Digital.ai Application Security's runtime self-protection and automated code hardening; you're essentially moving security left without slowing the build pipeline. The platform's whitebox cryptography and anti-tampering insertion at build stage means sensitive logic stays protected even if attackers reverse-engineer your binaries, and RASP catches exploit attempts post-deployment when static analysis fails. Skip this if your primary concern is web API or backend infrastructure security; the tool's strength is defending compiled mobile binaries, not distributed systems or cloud-native workloads.
Mobile app threat intelligence platform with cloud-based detection & response
App hardening platform with RASP, obfuscation, and threat monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response vs Digital.ai Application Security for your mobile app security needs.
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response: Mobile app threat intelligence platform with cloud-based detection & response. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Real-time telemetry data streaming from mobile apps, Web-based security monitoring console (TraceBoard), Automated remote security responses and device attestation (DeviceAttest)..
Digital.ai Application Security: App hardening platform with RASP, obfuscation, and threat monitoring. built by Digital.ai. Core capabilities include Mobile, web, and desktop application hardening, Code obfuscation for static analysis resistance, Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response differentiates with Real-time telemetry data streaming from mobile apps, Web-based security monitoring console (TraceBoard), Automated remote security responses and device attestation (DeviceAttest). Digital.ai Application Security differentiates with Mobile, web, and desktop application hardening, Code obfuscation for static analysis resistance, Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP).
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response is developed by Build38. Digital.ai Application Security is developed by Digital.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response and Digital.ai Application Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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