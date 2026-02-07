Runtime Mobile Security (RMS)

Security researchers and penetration testers evaluating Android and iOS apps will find Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) indispensable for runtime instrumentation; FRIDA's capability to hook and modify app behavior in real time reveals vulnerabilities that static analysis misses entirely. The free, GitHub-native distribution (2,980 stars) means zero procurement friction and immediate access to an active community maintaining payloads across both platforms. Skip this if your team needs automated mobile scanning with remediation guidance or CI/CD integration; RMS demands hands-on expertise and manual analysis to extract value.