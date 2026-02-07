Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Build38 Active Hardening is a commercial mobile app security tool by Build38. Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting high-value mobile apps against reverse engineering and credential theft will find Build38 Active Hardening's cryptographic instance individualization genuinely hard to replicate with off-the-shelf alternatives. Each app instance gets unique keys and device binding that make stolen binaries worthless, and the real-time telemetry feeds directly into continuous monitoring workflows across PR.CM. Skip this if your mobile footprint is small or if you need post-breach response capabilities; Build38 hardens the perimeter but doesn't investigate incidents.
Security researchers and penetration testers evaluating Android and iOS apps will find Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) indispensable for runtime instrumentation; FRIDA's capability to hook and modify app behavior in real time reveals vulnerabilities that static analysis misses entirely. The free, GitHub-native distribution (2,980 stars) means zero procurement friction and immediate access to an active community maintaining payloads across both platforms. Skip this if your team needs automated mobile scanning with remediation guidance or CI/CD integration; RMS demands hands-on expertise and manual analysis to extract value.
AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime.
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Common questions about comparing Build38 Active Hardening vs Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) for your mobile app security needs.
Build38 Active Hardening: AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Cryptographic key-based app instance individualization, Device binding for mobile applications, Real-time security telemetry streaming and consolidation..
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS): Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Build38 Active Hardening is developed by Build38. Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is open-source with 2,980 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Build38 Active Hardening and Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Key differences: Build38 Active Hardening is Commercial while Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is Free, Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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