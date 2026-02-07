Dynamic SSL Pinning

Mobile teams shipping consumer apps with high authentication or payment flows need Dynamic SSL Pinning to stop man-in-the-middle attacks without forcing app updates every time a certificate rotates. The remote policy management means you can patch pinning rules in minutes across your installed base, which matters when a certificate compromise surfaces on a Friday afternoon. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include compromised networks or rogue CAs, or if you're building backend infrastructure rather than mobile clients; this is narrowly focused and doesn't pretend otherwise.