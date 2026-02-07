Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Build38 Active Hardening is a commercial mobile app security tool by Build38. Digital.ai Application Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by Digital.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting high-value mobile apps against reverse engineering and credential theft will find Build38 Active Hardening's cryptographic instance individualization genuinely hard to replicate with off-the-shelf alternatives. Each app instance gets unique keys and device binding that make stolen binaries worthless, and the real-time telemetry feeds directly into continuous monitoring workflows across PR.CM. Skip this if your mobile footprint is small or if you need post-breach response capabilities; Build38 hardens the perimeter but doesn't investigate incidents.
Digital.ai Application Security
Mobile app teams shipping to production faster than they can patch will find real value in Digital.ai Application Security's runtime self-protection and automated code hardening; you're essentially moving security left without slowing the build pipeline. The platform's whitebox cryptography and anti-tampering insertion at build stage means sensitive logic stays protected even if attackers reverse-engineer your binaries, and RASP catches exploit attempts post-deployment when static analysis fails. Skip this if your primary concern is web API or backend infrastructure security; the tool's strength is defending compiled mobile binaries, not distributed systems or cloud-native workloads.
AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization
App hardening platform with RASP, obfuscation, and threat monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Build38 Active Hardening vs Digital.ai Application Security for your mobile app security needs.
Build38 Active Hardening: AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Cryptographic key-based app instance individualization, Device binding for mobile applications, Real-time security telemetry streaming and consolidation..
Digital.ai Application Security: App hardening platform with RASP, obfuscation, and threat monitoring. built by Digital.ai. Core capabilities include Mobile, web, and desktop application hardening, Code obfuscation for static analysis resistance, Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Build38 Active Hardening differentiates with Cryptographic key-based app instance individualization, Device binding for mobile applications, Real-time security telemetry streaming and consolidation. Digital.ai Application Security differentiates with Mobile, web, and desktop application hardening, Code obfuscation for static analysis resistance, Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP).
Build38 Active Hardening is developed by Build38. Digital.ai Application Security is developed by Digital.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Build38 Active Hardening and Digital.ai Application Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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