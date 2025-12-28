Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BSG Web Application Pentester Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. NINJIO Secure Code is a commercial secure code training tool by NINJIO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Web Application Pentester Training
Teams building internal pentesting capability or needing to upskill developers on real attack patterns will find BSG Web Application Pentester Training valuable for its hands-on lab structure and Burp Suite integration; the eight-lesson OWASP Top 10 curriculum with recorded sessions means learners can move at their own pace while still getting live instructor access. The final certification exam ties to actual pentest reporting, which bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and client-ready deliverables. Skip this if you're a large enterprise looking for an LMS that integrates with your existing training infrastructure or need audit trails for compliance; BSG's Discord-based support and smaller team size mean less enterprise process overhead.
Development teams struggling to convert AppSec training into actual coding habits will see the biggest payoff from NINJIO Secure Code, which ties lessons directly to sprint cycles rather than forcing developers through abstract compliance modules. The platform aligns with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, and OWASP Top 10 standards while delivering role-based courses that stick to how developers actually work. Skip this if your organization needs a broader secure SDLC tool covering threat modeling, code review automation, or runtime enforcement; NINJIO is training-first, not a full pipeline solution.
Online web app pentesting training program with certification exam
AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding
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Common questions about comparing BSG Web Application Pentester Training vs NINJIO Secure Code for your secure code training needs.
BSG Web Application Pentester Training: Online web app pentesting training program with certification exam. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Live online classes via Zoom with recorded sessions, Interactive online labs for practical assignments, OWASP Top 10 coverage..
NINJIO Secure Code: AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Role-based secure coding courses, Team-based training pathways, Compliance alignment with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, OWASP Top 10, and NIST..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Web Application Pentester Training differentiates with Live online classes via Zoom with recorded sessions, Interactive online labs for practical assignments, OWASP Top 10 coverage. NINJIO Secure Code differentiates with Role-based secure coding courses, Team-based training pathways, Compliance alignment with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, OWASP Top 10, and NIST.
BSG Web Application Pentester Training is developed by BSG. NINJIO Secure Code is developed by NINJIO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BSG Web Application Pentester Training and NINJIO Secure Code serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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