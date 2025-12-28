Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BSG Web Application Pentester Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Web Application Pentester Training
Teams building internal pentesting capability or needing to upskill developers on real attack patterns will find BSG Web Application Pentester Training valuable for its hands-on lab structure and Burp Suite integration; the eight-lesson OWASP Top 10 curriculum with recorded sessions means learners can move at their own pace while still getting live instructor access. The final certification exam ties to actual pentest reporting, which bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and client-ready deliverables. Skip this if you're a large enterprise looking for an LMS that integrates with your existing training infrastructure or need audit trails for compliance; BSG's Discord-based support and smaller team size mean less enterprise process overhead.
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
Online web app pentesting training program with certification exam
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing BSG Web Application Pentester Training vs Immersive Labs App Security Training for your secure code training needs.
BSG Web Application Pentester Training: Online web app pentesting training program with certification exam. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Live online classes via Zoom with recorded sessions, Interactive online labs for practical assignments, OWASP Top 10 coverage..
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Web Application Pentester Training differentiates with Live online classes via Zoom with recorded sessions, Interactive online labs for practical assignments, OWASP Top 10 coverage. Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice.
BSG Web Application Pentester Training is developed by BSG. Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BSG Web Application Pentester Training and Immersive Labs App Security Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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