BSG Web Application Pentester Training: Online web app pentesting training program with certification exam. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Live online classes via Zoom with recorded sessions, Interactive online labs for practical assignments, OWASP Top 10 coverage..

Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.