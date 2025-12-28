Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. The Matasano Crypto Challenges is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
Development teams and security engineers who need to understand cryptographic vulnerabilities from first principles should work through The Matasano Crypto Challenges instead of reading papers; the 48 exercises force you to break real crypto implementations, not just study them. The progression moves from basic XOR attacks through padding oracles to full TLS exploits, giving you the intuition behind NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program failures. Skip this if your org only needs compliance checkbox training or developers who write application code but never touch crypto libraries; the difficulty floor is steep and the payoff is specialist knowledge.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
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Common questions about comparing BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training vs The Matasano Crypto Challenges for your secure code training needs.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
The Matasano Crypto Challenges: A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training and The Matasano Crypto Challenges serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools. Key differences: BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is Commercial while The Matasano Crypto Challenges is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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