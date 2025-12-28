BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..

The Matasano Crypto Challenges: A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.