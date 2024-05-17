Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BruteXSS is a free dynamic application security testing tool. ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.
AppSec teams running continuous integration pipelines and developers who want to shift security left should start with ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy; it's free, integrates natively into CI/CD, and the 14,000+ GitHub stars reflect genuine adoption in resource-constrained shops. You'll catch common OWASP Top 10 issues in automated scans, but expect to pair it with manual testing and API-specific tools for complex authentication flows. Skip this if you need enterprise support contracts, out-of-the-box compliance reporting, or deep JavaScript framework analysis without significant tuning.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
ZAP is an open-source web application security scanner that helps identify vulnerabilities through automated scanning and manual testing capabilities.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing BruteXSS vs ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy for your dynamic application security testing needs.
BruteXSS: A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications..
ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy: ZAP is an open-source web application security scanner that helps identify vulnerabilities through automated scanning and manual testing capabilities..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BruteXSS is open-source with 548 GitHub stars. ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy is open-source with 14,060 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BruteXSS and ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox