Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BruteXSS is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Rexsser is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.
AppSec teams running Burp Suite who want to accelerate reflected XSS discovery without manual regex writing should evaluate Rexsser. The plugin extracts keywords from HTTP responses and tests them automatically, cutting the time spent on pattern matching during active scanning; at 75 GitHub stars and free pricing, it's low friction to pilot alongside existing Burp workflows. This is not a replacement for a full DAST platform,it's a focused XSS hunter that works within your existing tool, so teams expecting broader vulnerability coverage or supply chain scanning should look elsewhere.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
A Burp Suite plugin that extracts keywords from HTTP responses using regex patterns and tests for reflected XSS vulnerabilities within the target scope.
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Common questions about comparing BruteXSS vs Rexsser for your dynamic application security testing needs.
BruteXSS: A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications..
Rexsser: A Burp Suite plugin that extracts keywords from HTTP responses using regex patterns and tests for reflected XSS vulnerabilities within the target scope..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BruteXSS and Rexsser serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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