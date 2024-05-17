Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BruteXSS is a free dynamic application security testing tool. postMessage-tracker is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.
Frontend developers and security teams hunting client-side postMessage vulnerabilities will find immediate value in postMessage-tracker; it surfaces cross-origin messaging flaws that traditional DAST tools routinely miss because they don't instrument browser APIs at runtime. The Chrome Extension's 1,200-plus GitHub stars and zero-friction deployment mean you get signal on the first day without staging a full security scan. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include third-party iframe exploitation or you're already running a maturity level where every postMessage listener has explicit origin validation baked into code review.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension
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Common questions about comparing BruteXSS vs postMessage-tracker for your dynamic application security testing needs.
BruteXSS: A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications..
postMessage-tracker: Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BruteXSS is open-source with 548 GitHub stars. postMessage-tracker is open-source with 1,208 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BruteXSS and postMessage-tracker serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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