Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BruteXSS is a free dynamic application security testing tool. PortSwigger is a free dynamic application security testing tool by PortSwigger Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.
AppSec teams running web application penetration tests or building secure development practices will get the most from Burp Suite Professional; its active scanning engine catches logic flaws and business logic vulnerabilities that static analysis misses entirely. The free Community edition has trained a generation of security practitioners and remains the de facto standard in security certifications like OSCP, so you're buying into an ecosystem with real staying power. Skip this if your priority is automated scanning at scale across hundreds of applications without manual tuning; Burp rewards hands-on operators more than it rewards fire-and-forget deployment models.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
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Common questions about comparing BruteXSS vs PortSwigger for your dynamic application security testing needs.
BruteXSS: A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications..
PortSwigger: A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture. built by PortSwigger Ltd...
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BruteXSS is open-source with 548 GitHub stars. PortSwigger is developed by PortSwigger Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BruteXSS and PortSwigger serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: BruteXSS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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