Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BruteXSS is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Node.js Goof is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.
Node.js developers and AppSec teams teaching secure coding practices need Node.js Goof to safely inject real vulnerabilities into their training pipeline without risk of production exposure. The application bundles multiple exploit vectors,injection, broken authentication, crypto flaws,in one low-friction demo that runs locally, making it faster to stand up than building vulnerable code from scratch. Skip this if your goal is testing a DAST scanner against production-grade Node.js apps; Goof is deliberately simplistic and won't validate detection accuracy against complex, real-world codebases.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes.
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Common questions about comparing BruteXSS vs Node.js Goof for your dynamic application security testing needs.
BruteXSS: A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications..
Node.js Goof: Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BruteXSS is open-source with 548 GitHub stars. Node.js Goof is open-source with 523 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BruteXSS and Node.js Goof serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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