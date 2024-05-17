Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BruteXSS is a free dynamic application security testing tool. InQL is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.
GraphQL API teams embedded in Burp Suite workflows should adopt InQL for its native introspection enumeration and mutation testing capabilities; it catches schema poisoning and input validation gaps that standard web proxies miss entirely. The tool is free and maintains 1,671 GitHub stars, reflecting active community contribution to its attack patterns. Skip this if your GraphQL APIs sit behind strict WAF rules or if you need post-exploitation forensics; InQL excels at discovery and fuzzing but doesn't track API behavior anomalies.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing BruteXSS vs InQL for your dynamic application security testing needs.
BruteXSS: A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications..
InQL: InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BruteXSS is open-source with 548 GitHub stars. InQL is open-source with 1,671 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BruteXSS and InQL serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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