Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BruteXSS is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Femida is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.
Python developers and AppSec teams hunting blind XSS vulnerabilities will find Femida's tight Burp Suite integration genuinely useful; it automates HTTP request analysis to catch what manual testing misses. The tool is free and maintained on GitHub with 284 stars, lowering the barrier to adding it to an existing Burp workflow. Skip this if you need broader DAST coverage across multiple vulnerability classes or aren't already using Burp; Femida solves one problem exceptionally well and doesn't pretend to do more.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
Femida is a Python automation tool that integrates with Burp Suite to detect blind XSS vulnerabilities in web applications through HTTP request analysis.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing BruteXSS vs Femida for your dynamic application security testing needs.
BruteXSS: A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications..
Femida: Femida is a Python automation tool that integrates with Burp Suite to detect blind XSS vulnerabilities in web applications through HTTP request analysis..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BruteXSS is open-source with 548 GitHub stars. Femida is open-source with 284 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BruteXSS and Femida serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox