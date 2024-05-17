Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BruteXSS is a free dynamic application security testing tool. DOMdig is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.
Frontend security teams hunting DOM XSS in single-page applications should use DOMdig because it combines static and dynamic analysis with fuzz testing to actually exploit vulnerabilities instead of just flagging suspicious patterns. The free pricing and 415 GitHub stars mean low friction for teams already living in CI/CD pipelines, though you'll need developers comfortable reading and acting on JavaScript-specific findings. Skip this if you need a full SAST/DAST platform covering multiple vulnerability classes; DOMdig does one thing and doesn't pretend otherwise.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
DOMdig is a DOM XSS scanner that uses static analysis, dynamic analysis, and fuzz testing to detect and exploit Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications.
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Common questions about comparing BruteXSS vs DOMdig for your dynamic application security testing needs.
BruteXSS: A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications..
DOMdig: DOMdig is a DOM XSS scanner that uses static analysis, dynamic analysis, and fuzz testing to detect and exploit Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BruteXSS is open-source with 548 GitHub stars. DOMdig is open-source with 415 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BruteXSS and DOMdig serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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