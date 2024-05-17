Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BruteXSS is a free dynamic application security testing tool. dom-based-xss-finder is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.
Frontend developers and security engineers who need quick DOM XSS validation during code review will appreciate dom-based-xss-finder's zero-friction entry point and free tier. The tool's GitHub presence (72 stars) and focused scanner design mean it catches common sink patterns without the setup tax of commercial DAST platforms. Skip this if your team requires centralized reporting, integration with CI/CD orchestration, or coverage beyond client-side JavaScript vulnerabilities; dom-based-xss-finder is deliberately narrow and manual-workflow oriented.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner
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Common questions about comparing BruteXSS vs dom-based-xss-finder for your dynamic application security testing needs.
BruteXSS: A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications..
dom-based-xss-finder: DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BruteXSS and dom-based-xss-finder serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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