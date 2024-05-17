Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BruteXSS is a free dynamic application security testing tool. CSP Auditor is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.
Frontend security teams managing XSS risk through Content Security Policy will find CSP Auditor most useful for its plugin-based detection of misconfigurations before deployment, cutting manual header review work. The free model and 141 GitHub stars indicate solid adoption among developers who want immediate CSP feedback in their build pipeline. Skip this if you need post-deployment policy enforcement or runtime violation monitoring; CSP Auditor is strictly a pre-production configuration tool.
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.
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Common questions about comparing BruteXSS vs CSP Auditor for your dynamic application security testing needs.
BruteXSS: A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications..
CSP Auditor: A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BruteXSS is open-source with 548 GitHub stars. CSP Auditor is open-source with 141 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BruteXSS and CSP Auditor serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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