Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Wallarm API Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need DAST that actually finds business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities without drowning in false positives, and Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing delivers both; its sub-3% false positive rate and dedicated detection for shadow APIs and LLM prompt injection mean your teams spend time fixing real issues instead of tuning rules. The platform's pull request automation and CI/CD integration also close the gap between findings and remediation that NIST ID.RA risk assessment requires. Skip this if your organization runs primarily monolithic applications on legacy infrastructure or needs on-premises deployment; Bright's strength is in modern API-first architectures.
Development teams shipping APIs into CI/CD pipelines need automated testing that catches OWASP API Top 10 flaws before production, and Wallarm API Security Testing does this by replaying real attack traffic against your APIs during the build stage rather than waiting for static analysis. Its schema-based approach means you're testing actual API contracts, not guessing at payloads, and the proxy-based request capture creates a baseline from day one. Skip this if your APIs are mostly internal or you're not yet deploying multiple times weekly; the ROI emerges when you're pushing code fast enough that manual security review becomes a bottleneck.
Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security
Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines
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Common questions about comparing Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing vs Wallarm API Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing: Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops..
Wallarm API Security Testing: Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated schema-based API security testing, Threat Replay Testing from real-world attacks, Proxy-based request capture and baseline creation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing differentiates with OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops. Wallarm API Security Testing differentiates with Automated schema-based API security testing, Threat Replay Testing from real-world attacks, Proxy-based request capture and baseline creation.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is developed by Bright Security. Wallarm API Security Testing is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing integrates with GitHub Copilot, Jira, GitHub, GitLab. Wallarm API Security Testing integrates with Jenkins, GitLab, Selenium, CircleCI. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing and Wallarm API Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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