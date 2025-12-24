Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing: Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops..

Wallarm API Security Testing: Automated API security testing tool integrated into CI/CD pipelines. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated schema-based API security testing, Threat Replay Testing from real-world attacks, Proxy-based request capture and baseline creation..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.