Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. StackHawk StackHawk is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need DAST that actually finds business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities without drowning in false positives, and Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing delivers both; its sub-3% false positive rate and dedicated detection for shadow APIs and LLM prompt injection mean your teams spend time fixing real issues instead of tuning rules. The platform's pull request automation and CI/CD integration also close the gap between findings and remediation that NIST ID.RA risk assessment requires. Skip this if your organization runs primarily monolithic applications on legacy infrastructure or needs on-premises deployment; Bright's strength is in modern API-first architectures.
Development teams shipping APIs at velocity need StackHawk StackHawk because it discovers and tests APIs directly from your repositories and CI/CD pipelines, eliminating the manual inventory work that kills AppSec programs at scale. The platform's CI/CD-native DAST and automated API discovery mean security runs where developers already work, reducing friction that typically tanks adoption in startup and SMB environments. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment production monitoring; StackHawk is built for shifting left in the development pipeline, not for continuous runtime surveillance of live applications.
Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
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Common questions about comparing Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing vs StackHawk StackHawk for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing: Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops..
StackHawk StackHawk: AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing differentiates with OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops. StackHawk StackHawk differentiates with Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is developed by Bright Security. StackHawk StackHawk is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing integrates with GitHub Copilot, Jira, GitHub, GitLab. StackHawk StackHawk integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Slack, Jira. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing and StackHawk StackHawk serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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