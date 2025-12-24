Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Secure Decisions ASTAM is a free dynamic application security testing tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need DAST that actually finds business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities without drowning in false positives, and Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing delivers both; its sub-3% false positive rate and dedicated detection for shadow APIs and LLM prompt injection mean your teams spend time fixing real issues instead of tuning rules. The platform's pull request automation and CI/CD integration also close the gap between findings and remediation that NIST ID.RA risk assessment requires. Skip this if your organization runs primarily monolithic applications on legacy infrastructure or needs on-premises deployment; Bright's strength is in modern API-first architectures.
Development teams that want attack surface visibility without vendor lock-in should start with Secure Decisions ASTAM, a government-funded toolset that maps hidden endpoints and optional parameters across your entire application stack at no cost. The DHS backing and native integrations with Burp Suite and OWASP ZAP mean you're not subsidizing a vendor's R&D; you're getting legitimate AppSec infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs a single commercial vendor to call for support and SLAs, or if you're already committed to a monolithic DAST platform with proprietary workflows.
Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security
DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing vs Secure Decisions ASTAM for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing: Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops..
Secure Decisions ASTAM: DHS-funded program providing automated AppSec tools across the SDLC. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing differentiates with OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops. Secure Decisions ASTAM differentiates with Automated enumeration of hidden and unlinked web application endpoints via static analysis (ASD), Detection of optional parameters and data types for discovered endpoints, Attack surface difference generation to highlight changes between application versions.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is developed by Bright Security. Secure Decisions ASTAM is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing integrates with GitHub Copilot, Jira, GitHub, GitLab. Secure Decisions ASTAM integrates with Burp Suite, OWASP ZAP (Zed Attack Proxy). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing and Secure Decisions ASTAM serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is Commercial while Secure Decisions ASTAM is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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