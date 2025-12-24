Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need DAST that actually finds business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities without drowning in false positives, and Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing delivers both; its sub-3% false positive rate and dedicated detection for shadow APIs and LLM prompt injection mean your teams spend time fixing real issues instead of tuning rules. The platform's pull request automation and CI/CD integration also close the gap between findings and remediation that NIST ID.RA risk assessment requires. Skip this if your organization runs primarily monolithic applications on legacy infrastructure or needs on-premises deployment; Bright's strength is in modern API-first architectures.
Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner
Startups and mid-market teams that need to catch real web vulnerabilities without burning out on false positives should run Indusface WAS in their CI/CD pipelines. The zero false positive guarantee backed by human verification means your developers won't tune out scanner alerts, and the AI-powered zero-day detection handles threats OWASP Top 10 scanning alone will miss. Skip this if you need a platform that also handles API security, cloud infrastructure assessment, or code analysis; Indusface is deliberately focused on runtime web application scanning.
Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security
AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives
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Common questions about comparing Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing vs Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing: Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops..
Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner: AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25 vulnerability detection, Zero-day vulnerability detection using AI and threat intelligence, Zero false positive guarantee through AI and human verification..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing differentiates with OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner differentiates with OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25 vulnerability detection, Zero-day vulnerability detection using AI and threat intelligence, Zero false positive guarantee through AI and human verification.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is developed by Bright Security. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing integrates with GitHub Copilot, Jira, GitHub, GitLab. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner integrates with CI/CD pipelines, SIEM platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing and Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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