Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need DAST that actually finds business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities without drowning in false positives, and Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing delivers both; its sub-3% false positive rate and dedicated detection for shadow APIs and LLM prompt injection mean your teams spend time fixing real issues instead of tuning rules. The platform's pull request automation and CI/CD integration also close the gap between findings and remediation that NIST ID.RA risk assessment requires. Skip this if your organization runs primarily monolithic applications on legacy infrastructure or needs on-premises deployment; Bright's strength is in modern API-first architectures.
Security teams running development cycles faster than their DAST tooling can keep up will find ImmuniWeb® On-Demand cuts through the noise; it combines threat-led manual testing with AI automation to eliminate false positives while maintaining a rapid delivery SLA, meaning your developers actually trust the findings. The zero false-positives guarantee is backed by compliance reporting that maps cleanly to ID.RA and PR.PS functions under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you audit credibility without the usual noise. Skip this if your main need is internal application discovery or continuous monitoring across hundreds of microservices; On-Demand is built for pentesting depth on a defined scope, not breadth.
Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting.
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Common questions about comparing Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing vs ImmuniWeb® On-Demand for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing: Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops..
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand: ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Web Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, DevSecOps Native..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing differentiates with OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops. ImmuniWeb® On-Demand differentiates with Web Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, DevSecOps Native.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is developed by Bright Security. ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing and ImmuniWeb® On-Demand serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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