Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Haicker is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Haicker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need DAST that actually finds business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities without drowning in false positives, and Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing delivers both; its sub-3% false positive rate and dedicated detection for shadow APIs and LLM prompt injection mean your teams spend time fixing real issues instead of tuning rules. The platform's pull request automation and CI/CD integration also close the gap between findings and remediation that NIST ID.RA risk assessment requires. Skip this if your organization runs primarily monolithic applications on legacy infrastructure or needs on-premises deployment; Bright's strength is in modern API-first architectures.
Development teams shipping code weekly into GitHub will find Haicker's value in catching business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities before they reach staging, not just dependency scanning. The AI agent-based testing executes real browser workflows and Python scripts in isolation, meaning you're testing actual user paths rather than static payloads, and the continuous integration hook means findings land in pull requests same-day. Skip this if your organization needs DAST coverage across multiple code repositories or deployment targets outside GitHub; Haicker's strength is depth in a single integration point, not breadth across your entire application portfolio.
Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security
Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents
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Common questions about comparing Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing vs Haicker for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing: Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops..
Haicker: Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents. built by Haicker. Core capabilities include GitHub repository integration, Continuous automated security scanning, AI agent-based testing..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing differentiates with OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops. Haicker differentiates with GitHub repository integration, Continuous automated security scanning, AI agent-based testing.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is developed by Bright Security. Haicker is developed by Haicker. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing and Haicker serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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