Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing: Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops..

Haicker: Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents. built by Haicker. Core capabilities include GitHub repository integration, Continuous automated security scanning, AI agent-based testing..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.