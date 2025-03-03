Bright Security Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery..

StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform: DAST platform with API discovery, shift-left testing, and AppSec oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API and application discovery, Automatic OpenAPI specification generation from source code, Runtime security testing in CI/CD pipelines and pull requests..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.