Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Security Bright STAR is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale should pick Bright Security Bright STAR for its automated shadow API discovery and AI-generated code fixes; most DAST tools find vulnerabilities and stop, but Bright STAR closes the loop by validating fixes without manual remediation work. The function-level vulnerability analysis and native GitHub/GitLab pull request automation mean security findings land directly in developer workflows instead of getting lost in scanning reports. Skip this if your priority is compliance reporting or if you're still operating monolithic applications where API-first testing doesn't map to your architecture.
StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform
Development teams shipping APIs at mid-market and enterprise scale should pick StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform to catch authorization flaws and business logic vulnerabilities before production, not after breach reports. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD and pull requests with API discovery from source code, meaning developers see fixes in their workflow rather than in a separate security dashboard weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST-first coverage or static analysis depth; StackHawk is runtime testing for moving targets, not a code scanner replacement.
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation
DAST platform with API discovery, shift-left testing, and AppSec oversight
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Common questions about comparing Bright Security Bright STAR vs StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Security Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery..
StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform: DAST platform with API discovery, shift-left testing, and AppSec oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Source code repository integration for API and application discovery, Automatic OpenAPI specification generation from source code, Runtime security testing in CI/CD pipelines and pull requests..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bright Security Bright STAR differentiates with Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery. StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform differentiates with Source code repository integration for API and application discovery, Automatic OpenAPI specification generation from source code, Runtime security testing in CI/CD pipelines and pull requests.
Bright Security Bright STAR is developed by Bright Security. StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Security Bright STAR integrates with GitHub, GitLab. StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform integrates with Snyk Code, GitHub CodeQL, Slack, Jira. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bright Security Bright STAR and StackHawk AppSec Intelligence Platform serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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