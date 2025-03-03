Bright Security Bright STAR

Development teams shipping APIs at scale should pick Bright Security Bright STAR for its automated shadow API discovery and AI-generated code fixes; most DAST tools find vulnerabilities and stop, but Bright STAR closes the loop by validating fixes without manual remediation work. The function-level vulnerability analysis and native GitHub/GitLab pull request automation mean security findings land directly in developer workflows instead of getting lost in scanning reports. Skip this if your priority is compliance reporting or if you're still operating monolithic applications where API-first testing doesn't map to your architecture.