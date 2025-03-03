Bright Security Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery..

FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing: Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Bespoke fuzzing harnesses tailored to client's codebase and threat model, Stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking, High-coverage mutation strategies tuned to DeFi and protocol logic..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.