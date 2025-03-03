Bright Security Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery..

Escape DAST: AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Business logic security testing with AI agents, BOLA and IDOR vulnerability detection, Built-in authentication system with SSO and MFA support..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.