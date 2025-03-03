Bright Security Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery..

Escape API Security Platform: DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include API and Single Page Application DAST, Business Logic Security Testing (BOLA, IDOR, Access Control), API and Web Application Discovery..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.