Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Security Bright STAR is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Escape API Security Platform is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale should pick Bright Security Bright STAR for its automated shadow API discovery and AI-generated code fixes; most DAST tools find vulnerabilities and stop, but Bright STAR closes the loop by validating fixes without manual remediation work. The function-level vulnerability analysis and native GitHub/GitLab pull request automation mean security findings land directly in developer workflows instead of getting lost in scanning reports. Skip this if your priority is compliance reporting or if you're still operating monolithic applications where API-first testing doesn't map to your architecture.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs and single-page applications should use Escape API Security Platform for business logic flaws that generic DAST tools ignore, particularly BOLA and IDOR vulnerabilities in GraphQL and microservice architectures. The platform's API discovery and automated remediation code generation cut the usual triage-to-fix cycle; CI/CD integration with low false positive rates means developers actually run it pre-commit instead of letting scan results pile up in tickets. Skip this if your attack surface is primarily traditional monolithic web apps or if you need runtime protection in addition to pre-deployment testing; Escape is strictly DAST-focused and won't catch post-deployment anomalies.
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation
DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus
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Common questions about comparing Bright Security Bright STAR vs Escape API Security Platform for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Security Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery..
Escape API Security Platform: DAST platform for API and web app security testing with business logic focus. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include API and Single Page Application DAST, Business Logic Security Testing (BOLA, IDOR, Access Control), API and Web Application Discovery..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bright Security Bright STAR differentiates with Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery. Escape API Security Platform differentiates with API and Single Page Application DAST, Business Logic Security Testing (BOLA, IDOR, Access Control), API and Web Application Discovery.
Bright Security Bright STAR is developed by Bright Security. Escape API Security Platform is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Security Bright STAR integrates with GitHub, GitLab. Escape API Security Platform integrates with Wiz, CI/CD platforms, Cloud providers, Git providers, API Gateways and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bright Security Bright STAR and Escape API Security Platform serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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