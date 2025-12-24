Siemba GenPT

AppSec teams in SMBs and mid-market companies need faster feedback loops on web application vulnerabilities, and Siemba GenPT delivers scan results in minutes instead of hours by running credential-free, payload-based tests without manual setup. The AI-driven payload generation and one-click compliance mapping directly address NIST PR.PS (platform security) and ID.RA (risk assessment) requirements without requiring security architects to tune test cases. Skip this if you're building a consolidated DAST platform that also handles API scanning, mobile, or infrastructure testing; Siemba is deliberately narrow and fast on web apps.