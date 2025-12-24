Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Sec Bright STAR is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need Bright Sec Bright STAR for shadow API discovery and function-level vulnerability detection that catches what static tools miss before code hits production. The platform maps undocumented endpoints automatically and validates exploits in real time, cutting the noise that kills remediation workflows. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly monolithic on-prem or you need manual penetration testing; Bright STAR assumes modern CI/CD and cloud-native API architectures.
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing Layer-1 protocols, smart contracts, or custom DeFi runtimes need FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing because it builds harnesses around your actual threat model instead of running generic fuzzing templates against your code. The stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking catches logic flaws that stateless fuzzers miss, and CI integration means you're re-running those same reproducible seeds on every release. Skip this if your codebase is small or you're looking for a self-service tool; FYEO's 12-person team is built for hands-on engagement with mid-market and up, and that model doesn't scale to solo developers or teams that need instant turnaround.
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing
Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration.
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Common questions about comparing Bright Sec Bright STAR vs FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Sec Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven code and entrypoint discovery, Function-level dynamic vulnerability detection, Automated remediation with validation loop..
FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing: Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Bespoke fuzzing harnesses tailored to client's codebase and threat model, Stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking, High-coverage mutation strategies tuned to DeFi and protocol logic..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bright Sec Bright STAR differentiates with AI-driven code and entrypoint discovery, Function-level dynamic vulnerability detection, Automated remediation with validation loop. FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing differentiates with Bespoke fuzzing harnesses tailored to client's codebase and threat model, Stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking, High-coverage mutation strategies tuned to DeFi and protocol logic.
Bright Sec Bright STAR is developed by Bright Security. FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Sec Bright STAR and FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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