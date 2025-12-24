Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Sec Bright STAR is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Escape DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need Bright Sec Bright STAR for shadow API discovery and function-level vulnerability detection that catches what static tools miss before code hits production. The platform maps undocumented endpoints automatically and validates exploits in real time, cutting the noise that kills remediation workflows. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly monolithic on-prem or you need manual penetration testing; Bright STAR assumes modern CI/CD and cloud-native API architectures.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs need Escape DAST for business logic flaws that traditional DAST misses; AI agents actually test authorization and state management instead of just fuzzing parameters. The tool's automated false-positive removal and contextual risk scoring cut triage time meaningfully, and native auth support (SSO, MFA) means you test realistic user flows without manual setup. Skip this if your apps are mostly monolithic web forms without complex API interactions; Escape's strengths disappear on static request-response patterns.
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing
AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Bright Sec Bright STAR vs Escape DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Sec Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven code and entrypoint discovery, Function-level dynamic vulnerability detection, Automated remediation with validation loop..
Escape DAST: AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Business logic security testing with AI agents, BOLA and IDOR vulnerability detection, Built-in authentication system with SSO and MFA support..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bright Sec Bright STAR differentiates with AI-driven code and entrypoint discovery, Function-level dynamic vulnerability detection, Automated remediation with validation loop. Escape DAST differentiates with Business logic security testing with AI agents, BOLA and IDOR vulnerability detection, Built-in authentication system with SSO and MFA support.
Bright Sec Bright STAR is developed by Bright Security. Escape DAST is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Sec Bright STAR integrates with GitHub, GitLab. Escape DAST integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, CircleCI, Azure DevOps and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bright Sec Bright STAR and Escape DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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