Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing high-volume brand abuse across multiple channels should start with BrandSafe Brand Protection for its automated takedown workflows, which compress response cycles that typically require manual escalation. The platform's ML-powered risk scoring and incident prioritization directly address NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, meaning you get detection that actually routes threats to your team in ranked order rather than alert fatigue. Skip this if your brand abuse is mostly internal trademark disputes; BrandSafe is built for organizations facing persistent external threats like counterfeit apps, phishing domains, and executive impersonation at scale.

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing scattered brand abuse across social platforms, dark web listings, and counterfeit marketplaces should pick Fortra Brand Protection because it consolidates monitoring and takedown workflows that would otherwise require five separate vendor contracts. The platform covers the full NIST supply chain risk and adverse event analysis cycle, meaning you get detection and response tied together rather than alerts you'll ignore. Skip this if your primary concern is internal threat intelligence or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Fortra's strength is external threat surface, not endpoint correlation.