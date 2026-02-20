Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Boxphish is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Boxphish. PhishFirewall Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by PhishFirewall. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Security teams at startups and mid-market companies need phishing simulations that actually change behavior, not just compliance theater, and Boxphish delivers this through department-level risk reporting that lets you target training where it matters most. The platform includes NCSC-aligned content and automated learning journeys with post-quiz validation, which means you're not just running campaigns but measuring retention. Skip this if your organization requires deep integration with your existing security stack beyond Microsoft and Google; Boxphish prioritizes simulation and awareness training over detection and incident response, leaving you to own the handoff to your SIEM. Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in generic phishing training will see measurable lift from PhishFirewall Phishing Simulations because its AI-adaptive frequency adjusts simulation load per user risk profile instead of blasting everyone equally. The omnichannel attack surface,email, SMS, Teams, Slack, voice,actually mirrors how your employees get attacked, and the real-world threat replay feature that de-weaponizes reported phishing before reintroducing it creates feedback loops traditional simulators miss. Skip this if your organization lacks dedicated security awareness staff to interpret the Resilience Index or follow through on the just-in-time microlearning; PhishFirewall is a continuous monitoring tool that demands operational follow-through, not a set-and-forget platform.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-market companies need phishing simulations that actually change behavior, not just compliance theater, and Boxphish delivers this through department-level risk reporting that lets you target training where it matters most. The platform includes NCSC-aligned content and automated learning journeys with post-quiz validation, which means you're not just running campaigns but measuring retention. Skip this if your organization requires deep integration with your existing security stack beyond Microsoft and Google; Boxphish prioritizes simulation and awareness training over detection and incident response, leaving you to own the handoff to your SIEM.
PhishFirewall Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in generic phishing training will see measurable lift from PhishFirewall Phishing Simulations because its AI-adaptive frequency adjusts simulation load per user risk profile instead of blasting everyone equally. The omnichannel attack surface,email, SMS, Teams, Slack, voice,actually mirrors how your employees get attacked, and the real-world threat replay feature that de-weaponizes reported phishing before reintroducing it creates feedback loops traditional simulators miss. Skip this if your organization lacks dedicated security awareness staff to interpret the Resilience Index or follow through on the just-in-time microlearning; PhishFirewall is a continuous monitoring tool that demands operational follow-through, not a set-and-forget platform.
Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs.
AI-adaptive phishing simulation platform with omnichannel training.
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Common questions about comparing Boxphish vs PhishFirewall Phishing Simulations for your phishing simulation needs.
Boxphish: Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs. built by Boxphish. Core capabilities include Real-world phishing simulation with ready-made and custom email templates, Educational landing pages or 404-error pages for employees who click simulated phishing links, Automated video-based training learning journeys with post-video quizzes..
PhishFirewall Phishing Simulations: AI-adaptive phishing simulation platform with omnichannel training. built by PhishFirewall. Core capabilities include AI-adaptive simulation frequency based on individual user risk profiles, Role-based hyper-personalized phishing lures (HR, Finance, IT, etc.), 10-level phishing complexity progression from basic to advanced APT scenarios..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Boxphish differentiates with Real-world phishing simulation with ready-made and custom email templates, Educational landing pages or 404-error pages for employees who click simulated phishing links, Automated video-based training learning journeys with post-video quizzes. PhishFirewall Phishing Simulations differentiates with AI-adaptive simulation frequency based on individual user risk profiles, Role-based hyper-personalized phishing lures (HR, Finance, IT, etc.), 10-level phishing complexity progression from basic to advanced APT scenarios.
Boxphish is developed by Boxphish. PhishFirewall Phishing Simulations is developed by PhishFirewall. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Boxphish integrates with Google, Microsoft Office 365. PhishFirewall Phishing Simulations integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Boxphish and PhishFirewall Phishing Simulations serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering, Security Culture. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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