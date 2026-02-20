Boxphish: Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs. built by Boxphish. Core capabilities include Real-world phishing simulation with ready-made and custom email templates, Educational landing pages or 404-error pages for employees who click simulated phishing links, Automated video-based training learning journeys with post-video quizzes..

PhishFirewall Phishing Simulations: AI-adaptive phishing simulation platform with omnichannel training. built by PhishFirewall. Core capabilities include AI-adaptive simulation frequency based on individual user risk profiles, Role-based hyper-personalized phishing lures (HR, Finance, IT, etc.), 10-level phishing complexity progression from basic to advanced APT scenarios..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.