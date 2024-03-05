BotScout.com

Small to mid-market teams fighting account takeover and credential stuffing will find immediate value in BotScout.com's API-first bot detection; it screens requests in real time without requiring infrastructure changes. The service maintains a crowdsourced IP reputation database that catches known bot sources faster than signature-only approaches, and the free tier removes cost barriers to testing. This is not the tool for organizations that need bot management layered with DDoS mitigation or WAF capabilities; BotScout.com does one job and stays in its lane.