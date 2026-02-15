Bot Detection: Detects & blocks bots, scrapers, and automated traffic targeting LLM apps. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include DDoS mitigation for L3/L4 and L7 attacks, Non-browser traffic detection for headless browsers and automation tools, Suspicious behavior pattern detection..

Daxa.ai Pebblo Safe Agent: Runtime security governance for AI agents operating over MCP environments. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Instruction sanitization for MCP context streams, Runtime intent validation..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.