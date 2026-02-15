Bot Detection: Detects & blocks bots, scrapers, and automated traffic targeting LLM apps. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include DDoS mitigation for L3/L4 and L7 attacks, Non-browser traffic detection for headless browsers and automation tools, Suspicious behavior pattern detection..

CYBRET AI: Autonomous security R&D lab building AI systems for threat detection & response. built by CYBRET AI. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Real-time security knowledge graphs unifying identities, assets, logs, and threat signals, Contextual threat detection using relationship modeling across environments, Attack-path reconstruction and analysis..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.