Bosch AIShield Guardian: Real-time security platform for deployed AI/ML models and LLM applications. built by Bosch AIShield. Core capabilities include ML Firewall with real-time intrusion detection against adversarial attacks, data poisoning, and model extraction, GenAI Guardrails with 75+ configurable policies for prompt injection, jailbreak, and sensitive data protection, PII anonymization and dynamic redaction of confidential data..

Protect AI Recon: AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Attack library with 450+ known AI attacks across six threat categories, AI Agent for generating contextually relevant attacks, Natural language interface for setting attack goals without code..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.