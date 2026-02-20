Bosch AIShield Guardian: Real-time security platform for deployed AI/ML models and LLM applications. built by Bosch AIShield. Core capabilities include ML Firewall with real-time intrusion detection against adversarial attacks, data poisoning, and model extraction, GenAI Guardrails with 75+ configurable policies for prompt injection, jailbreak, and sensitive data protection, PII anonymization and dynamic redaction of confidential data..

Operant AI AI Gatekeeper: Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include AI application visibility and monitoring, Prompt injection detection and defense, LLM poisoning detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.