Bosch AIShield Guardian: Real-time security platform for deployed AI/ML models and LLM applications. built by Bosch AIShield. Core capabilities include ML Firewall with real-time intrusion detection against adversarial attacks, data poisoning, and model extraction, GenAI Guardrails with 75+ configurable policies for prompt injection, jailbreak, and sensitive data protection, PII anonymization and dynamic redaction of confidential data..

Deep Instinct DSX Companion: GenAI-powered malware analysis tool for unknown & zero-day threats. built by Deep Instinct. Core capabilities include Static analysis of binaries, scripts, documents, and shortcut files, Natural language explanation of malicious code intent and actions, Analysis of unknown and zero-day malware..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.