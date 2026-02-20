Bosch AIShield AISpectra: API-based AI/ML vulnerability assessment and defense platform. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include API-based vulnerability scanning against 200+ AI/ML attack types including theft, poisoning, evasion, and inference, Support for 20+ model types across computer vision, tabular classification, and time-series forecasting, Threat-informed endpoint protection with containerized ML defense models..

CBRX AI Security: European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI Adoption Assessments, AI Red Teaming for LLM applications and agents, AI Security and Governance Consulting..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.