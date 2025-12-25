Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by BoostSecurity. Koi Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Koi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling CI/CD infrastructure will find real value in BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection because it actually maps your development attack surface instead of just scanning dependencies. The platform covers SDLC asset inventory, SCM and CI monitoring, and developer access tracking across your repositories, hitting multiple NIST GV.SC and ID.AM controls that most SCA tools skip. Skip this if your main need is OSS vulnerability scanning within a single codebase; you're paying for supply chain visibility you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling with shadow IT across endpoints and app marketplaces should start with Koi Platform; its hourly marketplace scanning catches self-provisioned software that traditional asset discovery misses entirely. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset visibility, two functions most organizations treat as an afterthought until a breach forces the conversation. Skip this if your team lacks the integration bandwidth to connect Koi to your existing Zscaler or EDR stack, or if you need deep code-level vulnerability remediation beyond risk scoring and sandboxing.
Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection
Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces.
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Common questions about comparing BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection vs Koi Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection: Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include SDLC infrastructure inventory and visibility, SCM and CI system monitoring, CI plugin and webhook discovery..
Koi Platform: Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces. built by Koi. Core capabilities include Hourly marketplace scanning across all software sources, Publisher reputation intelligence across marketplaces, Code analysis for secrets, vulnerabilities, and malware..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection differentiates with SDLC infrastructure inventory and visibility, SCM and CI system monitoring, CI plugin and webhook discovery. Koi Platform differentiates with Hourly marketplace scanning across all software sources, Publisher reputation intelligence across marketplaces, Code analysis for secrets, vulnerabilities, and malware.
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection is developed by BoostSecurity. Koi Platform is developed by Koi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection and Koi Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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