BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection: Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include SDLC infrastructure inventory and visibility, SCM and CI system monitoring, CI plugin and webhook discovery..

Koi Platform: Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces. built by Koi. Core capabilities include Hourly marketplace scanning across all software sources, Publisher reputation intelligence across marketplaces, Code analysis for secrets, vulnerabilities, and malware..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.