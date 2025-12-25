BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection: Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include SDLC infrastructure inventory and visibility, SCM and CI system monitoring, CI plugin and webhook discovery..

Codenotary Trustcenter: AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement. built by Codenotary. Core capabilities include SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.