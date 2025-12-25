Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by BoostSecurity. Cloudsmith is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cloudsmith. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling CI/CD infrastructure will find real value in BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection because it actually maps your development attack surface instead of just scanning dependencies. The platform covers SDLC asset inventory, SCM and CI monitoring, and developer access tracking across your repositories, hitting multiple NIST GV.SC and ID.AM controls that most SCA tools skip. Skip this if your main need is OSS vulnerability scanning within a single codebase; you're paying for supply chain visibility you don't need.
Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
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Common questions about comparing BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection vs Cloudsmith for your software composition analysis needs.
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection: Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include SDLC infrastructure inventory and visibility, SCM and CI system monitoring, CI plugin and webhook discovery..
Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection differentiates with SDLC infrastructure inventory and visibility, SCM and CI system monitoring, CI plugin and webhook discovery. Cloudsmith differentiates with Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows.
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection is developed by BoostSecurity. Cloudsmith is developed by Cloudsmith. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection and Cloudsmith serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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