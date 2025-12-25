BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling CI/CD infrastructure will find real value in BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection because it actually maps your development attack surface instead of just scanning dependencies. The platform covers SDLC asset inventory, SCM and CI monitoring, and developer access tracking across your repositories, hitting multiple NIST GV.SC and ID.AM controls that most SCA tools skip. Skip this if your main need is OSS vulnerability scanning within a single codebase; you're paying for supply chain visibility you don't need.