Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by BoostSecurity. Qwiet AI SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qwiet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing
SMB and mid-market teams with fragmented SAST tooling will see immediate ROI from BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing because zero-touch CI/CD integration means security scanning runs without pipeline rewrites or developer friction. The platform covers OWASP Top 10, CVE detection, secrets, and IaC scanning in a single enforcement layer, cutting tool sprawl and the overhead of maintaining separate Snyk, Checkmarx, and Sonar integrations. Skip this if your organization needs deep static analysis for complex legacy codebases or prioritizes runtime vulnerability detection over shift-left prevention; BoostSecurity's strength is speed of deployment and policy consistency, not replacing dedicated SAST depth for large enterprises with mature AppSec programs.
Development teams shipping code fast will see immediate value in Qwiet AI SAST because its Code Property Graph analysis cuts false positives by 90 percent, meaning your engineers actually fix vulnerabilities instead of dismissing alerts. The ML model trained on 78 billion lines of code scans millions of lines in minutes and integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, and CI/CD pipelines so scanning happens without friction. Skip this if you need runtime application security or container posture management; Qwiet is developer-focused code scanning only, and it prioritizes the ID.RA function over post-breach detection capabilities.
Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD
AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives
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Common questions about comparing BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing vs Qwiet AI SAST for your static application security testing needs.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing: Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Zero Touch Provisioning for CI/CD integration without pipeline modification, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability scanning, CVE detection in open source libraries..
Qwiet AI SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph (CPG) analysis combining data flow, control flow, and syntax tree, Machine learning model trained on 78 billion lines of code, 90% reduction in false positives..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing differentiates with Zero Touch Provisioning for CI/CD integration without pipeline modification, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability scanning, CVE detection in open source libraries. Qwiet AI SAST differentiates with Code Property Graph (CPG) analysis combining data flow, control flow, and syntax tree, Machine learning model trained on 78 billion lines of code, 90% reduction in false positives.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing is developed by BoostSecurity. Qwiet AI SAST is developed by Qwiet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing integrates with Snyk, Checkmarx, Blackduck, Sonar. Qwiet AI SAST integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Jenkins, CircleCI and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing and Qwiet AI SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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