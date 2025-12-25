BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing: Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Zero Touch Provisioning for CI/CD integration without pipeline modification, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability scanning, CVE detection in open source libraries..

Qwiet AI SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph (CPG) analysis combining data flow, control flow, and syntax tree, Machine learning model trained on 78 billion lines of code, 90% reduction in false positives..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.