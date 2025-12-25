BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing: Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Zero Touch Provisioning for CI/CD integration without pipeline modification, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability scanning, CVE detection in open source libraries..

Privado Open-Source: Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis. built by Privado. Core capabilities include Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.