Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by BoostSecurity. Privado Open-Source is a free static application security testing tool by Privado. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing
SMB and mid-market teams with fragmented SAST tooling will see immediate ROI from BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing because zero-touch CI/CD integration means security scanning runs without pipeline rewrites or developer friction. The platform covers OWASP Top 10, CVE detection, secrets, and IaC scanning in a single enforcement layer, cutting tool sprawl and the overhead of maintaining separate Snyk, Checkmarx, and Sonar integrations. Skip this if your organization needs deep static analysis for complex legacy codebases or prioritizes runtime vulnerability detection over shift-left prevention; BoostSecurity's strength is speed of deployment and policy consistency, not replacing dedicated SAST depth for large enterprises with mature AppSec programs.
Development teams shipping mobile apps need Privado Open-Source because it catches data leakage patterns in code before they hit the Play Store or App Store, which closed-source SAST tools often miss in privacy-specific contexts. The tool generates automated compliance reports for both platforms and Apple Privacy Manifests, cutting the manual audit work most teams currently do by hand. Skip this if your org needs centralized policy enforcement across web services and infrastructure; Privado's strength is mobile-first, not enterprise-wide data governance.
Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD
Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing vs Privado Open-Source for your static application security testing needs.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing: Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Zero Touch Provisioning for CI/CD integration without pipeline modification, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability scanning, CVE detection in open source libraries..
Privado Open-Source: Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis. built by Privado. Core capabilities include Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing differentiates with Zero Touch Provisioning for CI/CD integration without pipeline modification, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability scanning, CVE detection in open source libraries. Privado Open-Source differentiates with Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing is developed by BoostSecurity. Privado Open-Source is developed by Privado. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing integrates with Snyk, Checkmarx, Blackduck, Sonar. Privado Open-Source integrates with Google Play Store, Apple App Store. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing and Privado Open-Source serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing is Commercial while Privado Open-Source is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox